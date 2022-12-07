Oak Creek man arrested, accused of stabbing in-laws as 'revenge' over divorce

CRETE, Ill. — An Oak Creek man is accused of stabbing his in-laws last week in a Chicago suburb after allegedly being upset over his divorce, officials say.

The Will County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening that Michael Y. Liu, 36 of Oak Creek, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

The stabbings occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Crete, Illinois. The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a home for a report of a shooting around 6:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, three people were found cut and stabbed by a knife. The residents, a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, were "bleeding profusely with multiple injuries." Liu was also found bleeding heavily, the Sheriff's Office says. Liu is the son-in-law of the married residents.

All people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment.

According to court records, Liu was scheduled to turn himself into custody at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility on Dec. 2 for a domestic battery conviction from July. Instead, the Sheriff's Office says he traveled from Oak Creek in "an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife's parents."

A criminal complaint alleges Liu fired several shots in the direction of the couple as they sat in their living room, the Sheriff's Office says. He missed all shots, broke into the home, and began firing his gun inside the home before it malfunctioned.

Officials say Liu stabbed his mother-in-law several times. Once his father-in-law stepped in to defend his wife, he too was stabbed numerous times, the Sheriff's Office says. The man was able to wrestle Liu and eventually take his knife away. The Sheriff's Office says he defended himself and his wife "by stabbing Liu an estimated 17 times."

Liu was released from the hospital Tuesday and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The 66-year-old woman has been released from the hospital and the 68-year-old man is in stable condition in a Chicago area hospital.

A bench warrant was issued for Liu on Tuesday by a Waukesha County judge for failing to report to jail, Wisconsin court records show. Also on Tuesday, Will County detectives secured a warrant for the following offenses: attempted murder (two counts), home invasion (five counts), aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, aggravated domestic battery (two counts), aggravated battery (four counts), and criminal trespass to a residence.

