Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oak Creek incident: Police ask public to avoid 13th and College

The incident is now isolated and police are working towards a "successful resolution."
oak creek police.PNG
TMJ4
oak creek police.PNG
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 16:48:06-05

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police say an incident near 13th and College is now contained.

Around 3:30 p.m., police announced an active threat situation in the area. The incident is now isolated and police are working towards a "successful resolution."

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, those in the area and in possible danger within the building have been evacuated.

Police have asked the public to stay away from the area and take alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower