Oak Creek incident: Police ask public to avoid 13th and College

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police say an incident near 13th and College is now contained.

Around 3:30 p.m., police announced an active threat situation in the area. The incident is now isolated and police are working towards a "successful resolution."

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, those in the area and in possible danger within the building have been evacuated.

Police have asked the public to stay away from the area and take alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

