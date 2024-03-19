Oak Creek I-94 crash at Drexel; potential witnesses sought.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking potential witnesses to a deadly rollover vehicle crash to come forward with any information they might have.

The crash happened northbound I-41/94 at W. Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

A 25-year-old woman was killed. According to the MCSO, she was the only person in the vehicle.

Anyone with direct knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management’s non-emergency dispatch line at 414-278-4788.

Callers are urged to explain why they are calling, leave their contact information, and request that a detective from MCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division call them back.

