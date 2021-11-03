Oak Creek homicide suspects arrested in Kentucky: Police

OAK CREEK — A couple wanted in a homicide investigation in Oak Creek have been arrested after a police pursuit in Kentucky, authorities say.

The Oak Creek Police Department and the Kentucky State Police issued separate statements regarding the incident on Wednesday.

Kentucky authorities identified the suspects as Derek W. Hebel, 30 of Milwaukee, and Heather R. Rouse, 28 of Spring Hill, Florida.

Police in that state said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Madisonville, Kentucky. Officers pursued the vehicle until the vehicle crashed at the end of a road. The suspects tried to run away but officers eventually took them into custody.

Oak Creek police said their investigation into the incident started on Oct. 31, when they responded to a person not breathing on South 13th Street. There they found a 64-year-old man from Fox Point who had died.

Police said they soon identified two people of interest in the man's death. They were suspected of stealing the man's vehicle.

Later that night police said they were informed the stolen van was involved in a police pursuit in Indiana and then Kentucky. Both pursuits were terminated by officers.

On Nov. 1, police said the investigation turned into a homicide investigation "with new information learned." The people of interest turned into suspects, police said.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 2, police said the suspects stole a vehicle in Hopkins County, Kentucky, where they led officers on a pursuit, crashed and were ultimately arrested. Charges are pending for violations in Kentucky as well as charges related to the homicide in Wisconsin.

