Oak Creek High School robotics team headed to worlds.

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — The Oak Creek High School’s robotics team is headed to compete on an international stage in mid-April.

At the end of February, the 37-member team won the Engineering Inspiration award at the Northern Lights Regional, qualifying for worlds and securing a $5,000 prize from NASA.

“I swear when they announced our team name, I let out the largest scream,” said OCHS Sophomore Daria Champagne. “I nearly cried happy tears because I was just so proud of us and how much we’ve done.”

She said the team spent several weeks prepping for the competition almost daily. With the help of mentors, they built their robot, named Boombox from scratch. That means handling everything from design, electrical work, and coding.

“I joined my freshman year, and I’ve loved it ever since,” Senior Anirudhrha Patteti said. “Being able to see these younger freshmen and sophomores be able to develop their skills, have fun with the team, and grow as a person, that’s probably one of my favorite parts.”

Team Advisor Danielle Palm said the team is not just about robots and competition. Students take part in community service, are mentors themselves, and are responsible for fundraising.

“Those are skills that they could use for a lifetime,” Palm said.

As for their chances at worlds, Patteti said their goal is constant improvement and having fun as a team.

The First Championship youth robotics competition will take place in Houston, TX April 17-20.

