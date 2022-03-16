Oak Creek High School ninth-graders evacuated due to 'safety threat'

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek High School parents and families received an email Wednesday morning from the school saying ninth graders had been evacuated due to a safety threat.

The school did not go into detail as to what the threat was but said all students were evacuated to the adjacent National Guard facility. The 10-12 building and Edgewood Elementary are on administrative hold out of an abundance of caution.

Around 11 a.m. TMJ4 News crews at the school saw police leaving and students returning to the building.

Oak Creek High School said the Oak Creek Police Department was notified of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. They are now on scene and the school said they will provide families with an update when possible.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip