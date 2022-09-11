Oak Creek HS athletic trainers help student who was shot following football game near Horlick Field

RACINE — As athletic trainers, Jon Finiak and Greg Winkelman were leaving Horlick Field Friday night after a high school football game, they quickly realized they and everyone around them were in danger.

"We were loading the car and heard what ended up being gunfire," said Finiak.

Racine Police believe shots were fired outside of Horlick Field Friday night following the football game against Oak Creek High School.

"We kinda just looked at each other, got behind some cars and we saw that there was a girl down was relatively close to us," said Winkelman.

"It ended up being one of the two students from Horlick was struck by a bullet in the back of her thigh," said Finiak.

Police confirmed that a 16-year-old was shot in the leg near High Street and Carlisle Avenue.

"That student kind of crawled towards where we were and sort of collapsed right in front of us," said Finiak.

Without hesitation, the two Oak Creek High School athletic trainers sprung into action to provide aid and alert police.

"I grabbed my med kit, we gloved up, pulled out some gauze and a couple of police officers arrived, we assisted in determining where the bullet wound was," said Finiak.

Police say the teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

"We don't deserve a lot of the credit. It was really the Racine Police and ambulance, but we were just fortunate to be right there to help her. Out of everyone that could have been there standing next to her she happened to get hit right next to two health care professionals," said Winkelman.

Racine Police have yet to release any details regarding a suspect.

