Oak Creek Fire Department reminds the community about the dangers of northeast winds along Lake Michigan

According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, several people were asked to leave the water at Bender Park on Saturday, due to unsafe swimming conditions.

The fire department says two bystanders saw a person struggling in the water and then assisted the person out of Lake Michigan.

The person left the area before emergency responders arrived.

Once first responders were on scene several other people were asked to exit the water.

The Oak Creek Fire Department wants to remind the community that northeast winds along the shore of Lake Michigan can be dangerous for even the strongest swimmers. The winds can create rip currents that put the lives of swimmers and rescuers in danger.

The fire department says, "It is imperative that citizens do not enter the water when these prevailing winds create high waves and dangerous rip currents."

