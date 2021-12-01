O&H Danish Bakery unveils limited edition 'Christmas Fudge Kringle'

RACINE, Wis. — The masters of the kringle are at it again, just in time for the holidays.

O&H Danish Bakery on Wednesday unveiled a limited edition "Christmas Fudge Kringle," inspired by the "Ohhhh Fudge! Layer Cake," which in turn is based on the classic Christmas film "A Christmas Story."

The special kringle is made from a scratch-made fudge recipe, using premium dark chocolate. That fudge filling is added to the kringle pastry, which is then baked and frosted in chocolate icing. To top it all off, the kringle is garnished with red, green, and white nonpareils.

To celebrate the kringle's launch, O&H will host a toy drive for Racine County's Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Washington Ave. location. Guests are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys, puzzles, and for children ages 0-10. Photos with Santa and his elves will also be available at the event.

“Just like Ralphie in ‘A Christmas Story,’ we know how much children look forward to presents on Christmas morning. As another nod to the classic film, we thought the best way to celebrate the Christmas Fudge Kringle is to bring that joy to children in the Racine area by partnering with Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots,” says Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of the Racine, Wisconsin-based bakery. “We are proud members of this generous community and are thrilled to be a part of families’ celebrations across the country through our Kringle and other desserts.”

How can you get yours? The Christmas Fudge Kringle will be available in stores and online from December 1 to 31. Shop online at www.ohdanishbakery.com.

