O&H Danish Bakery ready to celebrate Easter with colorful treats

RACINE — O&H Danish Bakery is prepared for Easter festivities and one of their busiest times of the year.

O&H Danish Bakery is bringing back their Easter Braided Colored Bread, most known for its vibrant rainbow-colored dough woven together into a beautiful braid.

O&H is also adding the Easter Kringle, which is covered with sweet icing and spring-colored sugars.

Laughlin Constable

“Spring is an exciting time for us at O&H Danish Bakery and that enthusiasm is reflected in our seasonal Easter items,” says Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of the Racine, Wisconsin-based bakery. “Our Easter Braided Colored Bread and Easter Kringle are just as beautiful as they are delicious. We can’t wait for you to try on your next visit.”

The Easter Braided Colored Bread and the Easter Kringle will be available in-stores and online until April 17.

Customers can visit any of O&H’s five bakery locations in Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip