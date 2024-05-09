NYC art installation is a portal to Dublin, Ireland

In Today's Talker — A new art installation in New York City is transporting viewers thousands of miles away to Dublin, Ireland.

The piece was unveiled Wednesday, next to the famous Flatiron Building. It's aptly named "The Portal."

Two identical structures with a visual live stream connect the two cities, which are more than 3,000 miles apart. Visitors in both Dublin and New York can see and interact with each other.

The project was created by an artist group that has also installed two other portals in Lithuania and Poland in 2021.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.



