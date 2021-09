MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a high swim risk for beaches in Milwaukee and south through Kenosha through Wednesday morning.

The warning is due to persistent breezy northeast winds and waves as high as 3-5 feet, the service said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS also warns of a moderate swim risk from Port Washington up to north of Sheboygan.

The service urges people to avoid being on the north side of area piers and break walls.

View the NWS' warning below:

