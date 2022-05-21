NWS confirms EFO tornado in Spara, Wis. on Thursday

SPARTA, Wis. — The National Weather Service confirmed a "brief" EFO tornado landed and damaged some buildings in Sparta in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Thursday during widespread storms.

The NWS La Crosse office tweeted that the tornado damaged buildings, trees and a camper.

The twister peaked at winds at 85 miles per hour and traveled 0.27 miles with a width of 35 yards, NWS said.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Wisconsin sees an average of about 24 tornadoes per year, according to Weather.com. The western part of Wisconsin experiences the majority of those twisters.

