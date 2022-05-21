Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS confirms EFO tornado in Spara, Wis. on Thursday

FTOFGWkWIAEiQsz.jfif
National Weather Service
The NWS tweeted this graphic regarding the tornado in Sparta, Wis.
FTOFGWkWIAEiQsz.jfif
Posted at 9:30 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 22:30:22-04

SPARTA, Wis. — The National Weather Service confirmed a "brief" EFO tornado landed and damaged some buildings in Sparta in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Thursday during widespread storms.

The NWS La Crosse office tweeted that the tornado damaged buildings, trees and a camper.

The twister peaked at winds at 85 miles per hour and traveled 0.27 miles with a width of 35 yards, NWS said.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Wisconsin sees an average of about 24 tornadoes per year, according to Weather.com. The western part of Wisconsin experiences the majority of those twisters.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com