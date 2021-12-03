Note referencing Michigan school shooting found at Madison high school

MADISON, Wis. — A note referencing the deadly school shooting in suburban Detroit was found at a Madison high school on Thursday, according to Channel3000.

It happened at Memorial High School during the afternoon. Madison Metropolitan School District said there is "no reason to believe there is any security or safety risk."

Channel3000 reports that Principal Matt Hendrickson said the note was found on a bathroom floor. It referenced the shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead. A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges for that shooting.

Police say there is no risk to the school community.

According to Channel3000, the full message reads:

"Dear Memorial Community,

I am writing to let you know that this afternoon, administration was notified of a written note that was found on a bathroom floor referencing Oxford High School. We immediately began investigating and are currently coordinating our investigation with both the Central Office of School Safety and the Madison Police Department. We have no reason to believe there is any security or safety risk to our school community at this time. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of sharing information. We were able to respond immediately due to the information we received.

As always, we continue our work to provide a safe and secure environment for our students and staff. Please encourage your student to always share any concerning information with you or any adult at school.

We appreciate your continued support."

That same day, a different high school student in Madison was arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun inside the school, according to Madison police.

An anonymous tip led to the arrest at La Follette High School around 1:40 p.m. Police say when they arrived to the classroom, the 18-year-old suspect tried to shove his way pat them to get away, but was stopped.

The suspect has been identified as Marquan T. Webb and he was transported to the Dane County Jail. Madison police say Webb was booked on several counts in felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say the gun, which was loaded at the time, had been stolen out of Cottage Grove in September.

No injuries have been reported.

A trend of copycat threats is also happening across Metro-Detroit after the Oxford High School mass shooting. More than a dozen of school districts in Detroit have canceled class Thursday to remain cautious.

