Not too old for playtime: Volunteer group brings together toddlers and retirees

A Milwaukee-based volunteer group brought together toddlers and retirees Thursday afternoon at St. Johns On The Lake for a playgroup that was different to most.

The usual activities were there, arts and crafts, toys, and story time but the focus wasn’t just on the young, rather the young at heart.

“I’m an adult but I really act like a kid, everybody says, so I go with it,” St. Johns resident Barbara Lee said. “I love children and I love to watch them do anything.”

Lee, who is more than 80-years-old, is a regular at the monthly intergenerational playgroups organized by Kids Impact Community.

For Lee it’s a chance to switch up her routine at the retirement community and experience the kind of joy that for kids comes naturally.

For parents, like mom Laura Huck, the playgroup is a way to teach kids early and through experience how to treat others.

“It’s been so positive coming to St. Johns, “ Huck said. “We want to impart the value of service and kindness to others, whether they are different ages, of different backgrounds.”

KIC volunteer Anna Graham-Stradiotto said through play participants often find they have more in common than their age difference would suggest.

“It is just novel for a lot of them and it's really really impactful,” she added.

KIC’s mission is to empower children of all ages to strengthen the Milwaukee community through inclusive volunteer experiences. The group provides several family-friendly volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

