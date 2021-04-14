'Not much more you can ask for': Former state champion David Joplin signs with Marquette basketball

MILWAUKEE — As the transfer portal in college basketball continues to drop daily news, incoming freshman David Joplin finally made his choice for the next four years.

Spoiler alert, he'll be a Marquette Golden Eagle.

"I can breathe, I can just go to sleep. My chest is lighter, everything's good! I'm playing at home, so not much more you can ask for," says David Joplin, Brookfield Central basketball senior and Marquette recruit.

Shaka Smart already had David's attention, recruiting him as the head coach at the University of Texas. But when Shaka found his way back to Wisconsin, it opened up the door for local talent like David to stay in the 414.

"Coach Smart keeps reminding me every day that my first game is his first game. So we might as well make the most of it and start our little dynasty. So I'm excited for that too," says David.

That dynasty is one that will hopefully include more Milwaukee talent choosing to stay home and rep gold.

"Pat, Mike, all those guys putting up 40-something some nights, but we don't hear from any of the schools in Wisconsin. So I'm glad that he took the initiative to say I'm here and I see you guys. That means a lot," says David.

The chance to play at Marquette isn't just a dream come true for David. His parents Lisa and Howard can't wait to claim their seats at Fiserv Forum.

"That's the biggest thing, is being able to see him. We were already making travel arrangements to go somewhere else and now to be able to be here is so much nicer. To see him come full circle and now play for the local team, and I'm just believing that Marquette is just going to rise from here on out," says Howard, David's father.

With the paperwork out of the way, the former state champion now has eyes on a bigger piece of hardware. A title that hasn't graced Marquette's court since 1977.

"I love to win, I hate losing, I dismiss it. So we are going to whatever we can to keep getting w's. That's what I'm most excited about is working hard with all the players, I think we are going to grind and it's going to be something special in November," says David.

