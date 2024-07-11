Watch Now
Not all that and a bag of chips: TikToker says someone at Frito Lay needs to be fired

A woman is going viral on social media over a bag of chips. TikTok user @Tatianaaaatt posted a video where she reveals she bought a 42-count box of frito lay chips from Walmart.
TikToker opens bag of Funyuns to find only one inside
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 11, 2024

@tatianaaaatt @Frito-Lay ♬ original sound - Tatiana 🧜🏼‍♀️

She opens a bag of Funyuns and to her shock, there was only one inside!

Tatiana goes on to say, "that's not right," and asks "who was trying to be funny?"

She opens the video by saying "someone at Frito-Lay needs to be fired."

Since posting the video last week, it's been viewed more than a million times.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

