Northwestern Mutual's scholarship program helps childhood cancer survivors, siblings to pursue higher education

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual's scholarship program grants $500,000 to childhood cancer survivors and siblings who are pursuing higher education.

According to officials, the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer says the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages.

On Monday, Northwestern Mutual announced the recipients of its 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program and is encouraging additional families to apply for funding through the program.

"At Northwestern Mutual, we know the impact a childhood cancer diagnosis can have on the entire family," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're deeply committed to ensuring children affected by childhood cancer and their siblings have the opportunity to pursue their college dreams regardless of financial challenges."

According to Northwestern Mutual, this year's program marks the largest group of scholars to date, with 50 students nationwide receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000).

Officials say each recipient is either a survivor of childhood cancer or a sibling of a childhood cancer survivor.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Feb. 2. Click here to apply and learn more.

