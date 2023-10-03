Northwestern Mutual kicks off North Office building project

MILWAUKEE — A few years after transforming the skyline of downtown Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual continues to change their downtown campus. Tuesday morning, the company kicked off construction for its North Office Building Modernization Project.

"The project that we’re embarking on today marks a new chapter for our company and I think for Downtown Milwaukee," said John Schlifske, President & CEO of Northwestern Mutual.

It's a celebration suited for a $500 million investment made to better our city.

"I’m so exited to finally kick this off. This project has been almost two years in the making. Its going to be a wonderful thing for our employees and a wonderful thing for the town. It’s a beautiful piece of art."

Northwestern Mutual's north building will soon be transformed to expand the company's workplace and employee experience. The journey to the re-imagined downtown building will bring hundreds of employment opportunities to our community.

"We’re very committed to using city of Milwaukee residents and reaching into the communities to put people who live here to work on our project and we’re so thrilled to do it again with our North Building," said Schlifske.

The new building could open to employees as early as 2027. The company said it's committed to utilizing unemployed and underemployed people for this three to five year project.

"It’s the jobs and the trades in construction that’ll take people in challenged neighborhoods like I grew up in and help them to build this facility," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

It's a chance to not only change the face of our city but also the way people view the place they call home.

"When those men and those women bring their kids and their grandkids down here, they’ll be able to point up and say I helped to build that and that instilled professionals in our city and in our citizens which makes a stronger Milwaukee," said Johnson.

"For us to have the confidence to put up another tower just should make everyone in Milwaukee feel very comfortable that this is a city on the move and that more and more people want to work here, live here and play here," said Schlifske.

