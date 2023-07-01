Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northwestern Mutual asks remote workers to be in office 3 days a week by September

Seventy percent of Northwestern Mutual employees are currently in-office on any given day. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was 85%.
Northwestern Mutual is asking remote employees to report to in-person work three days a week starting in September, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 23:12:32-04

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is asking remote employees to report to in-person work three days a week starting in September, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.

Seventy percent of Northwestern Mutual employees are currently in-office on any given day. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was 85%.

The company previously announced plans to move 2,000 employees from its Franklin location to its downtown Milwaukee campus. There are also plans for a $500 million renovation of a downtown office building, BizJournal reports.

The company is one of downtown Milwaukee's largest employers.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device