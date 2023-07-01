Northwestern Mutual asks remote workers to be in office 3 days a week by September

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is asking remote employees to report to in-person work three days a week starting in September, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.

Seventy percent of Northwestern Mutual employees are currently in-office on any given day. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was 85%.

The company previously announced plans to move 2,000 employees from its Franklin location to its downtown Milwaukee campus. There are also plans for a $500 million renovation of a downtown office building, BizJournal reports.

The company is one of downtown Milwaukee's largest employers.

