Northwestern Mutual annual conference returns to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual's annual conference is back in town. Thousands of guests are visiting our city for the event.

Featuring well-known speakers, events, and even a special concert, this is the company’s 143rd Annual Meeting of the Association of Agents. It runs from Saturday, July 22, to Tuesday, July 25.

A spokesperson for Northwestern Mutual said over 12,000 financial advisors from across the country are in Milwaukee to meet with each other and celebrate the business.

The event is expected to make a nearly $12 million impact on Milwaukee, according to the company.

One man flew in from San Diego. It's his second time in our city.

"There's so much to do here. Just walking distance and the downtown is awesome. It's pretty cool to hang out, it's kind of like San Diego where it's a walking downtown and it's a pedestrian downtown and the water's right there so it's awesome," said Vincent Arenal.

The Northwestern Mutual advisors that work in Milwaukee said this is a great boost.

"It’s tremendous impact brings in all the revenue into the city and elevates the city with all the small and large businesses," Janet Wright, an assistant director at Northwestern Mutual, said.

Buses of attendees went to the Summerfest Grounds for the conference's Summer Social on Sunday.

The conference will end back at the Summerfest Grounds on Tuesday with a special performance from country superstar Kenney Chesney.

Most of the conference sessions are at Fiserv Forum. Keynote speakers for the general session are president and chief operating officer of Athletic Greens Kate Cole and former Discovery Channel show host Mike Rowe.

"Milwaukee means a lot to me. Showing it off and doing this to make people fee welcome here just warms my heart. It’s a part of me. I do it always to help others," Wright smiled.

2022 was a record-breaking year for the conference with over 13,000 guests. Northwestern Mutual said they believe this year will be the second-largest conference ever.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip