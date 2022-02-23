NorthSouth Club to host spring shuffleboard league

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's only Shuffleboard League is now accepting sign-ups at the deck shuffleboard and axe throwing bar, NorthSouth Club.

Teams can sign up to play a six week series, plus playoffs to win the championship prize of a free shuffleboard party of 12 with free New Glarus beer and food from Smoke Shack, according to officials.

“Shuffleboard requires no experience but is still super competitive and fun, so it’s the perfect non-intimidating league sport. It’s a fantastic way to go out, meet new people, enjoy some drinks and have fun,” said Social Marketing Manager Madeline Redell.

The spring league will host three groups of teams on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m., and a Happy Hour League at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

“Our spring league follows our completely sold-out fall and winter leagues, so team spots will go fast. We’ve even had to add a third night to accommodate the demand to join,” said Redell.

According to officials, spring league nights will feature drink specials from New Glarus Brewing Company and Jack Daniel’s, and additional specials during the Friday Happy Hour League.

Teams can range from two to six people and they will play two games per night. NorthSouth Club’s ‘ShufflePros’ will referee league games and assist with scoring and rules.

Teams can sign up at HERE for just $120.

NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard Leagues will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from April 13 – May 27.

