Northcott Neighborhood House awarded DEAI Award at 2024 Governor’s Dinner and Awards Celebration

LAKE GENEVA, Wisc. — Northcott Neighborhood House was awarded the Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Award at the 2024 Governor’s Dinner and Awards Celebration at Geneva Resort on Tuesday, March 12.

Northcott won for its commitment to the community for organizing Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Parade and celebration for more than 50 years.

Northcott’s Executive Director, Tony Kearney, accepted the award from Governor Tony Evers.

TMJ4 is proud to once again broadcast this year’s parade on Wednesday, June 19.

For more information, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip