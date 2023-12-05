Northcott Neighborhood House and Tri City National Bank hold coat drive

MILWAUKEE — One of the only things more perfect than getting that holiday gift wrapped just right is watching the community come together for a great cause.

"We wanted to do a drive not just for children but for everyone because we have a large homeless population," said Tony Kearney, Executive Director at Northcott Neighborhood House.

The Northcott Neighborhood House and Tri City National Bank collected coats, gloves, mittens and hats from Tri City branches throughout Milwaukee and surrounding communities to make sure all people are well taken care of this winter.

"Our customers were incredibly generous and so were our bankers," said Nick Bandoch, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Tri City National Bank. "We collected over 1,000 coats and while we were here we figured we’d be helpful and wrap some Christmas gifts.”

The coats ranging in all different shapes and sizes will be sure to keep families warm on the outside and the gifts they're wrapping will make them feel warm on the inside.

“Knowing that people care about you makes you feel that holiday spirit, and it certainly makes us feel great to give it as well," said Bandoch. "So a lot of warm feeling all around.”

It's a feeling Alderwoman Milele Coggs said can't spread around the city fast enough.

"We definitely see young people walking around in hoodies and we see people who are in need of hats, scarves, gloves, and most importantly winter coats so it’s definitely a need, you can see it," said Coggs.

In addition to collecting coats, the Tri City Bank also presented the Northcott Neighborhood House with a check for $2,500.

"That connection helps to bring that resource that’s so needed in our community and our community is better for it," said Coggs.

While so many will benefit from what's already been done, volunteers said there is still more to give and more work to do.

“There’s always more to do with anyone you volunteer with," said Kearney. "They need your help."

