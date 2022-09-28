Northbound lane of Highway 175 closes in Milwaukee after semi hits overpass

MILWAUKEE — A semi-truck struck an overpass bridge on Tuesday, closing a northbound lane on Highway 175 near American Family Field indefinitely.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a semi-trailer truck struck the Interstate 94 eastbound overpass around 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office



MCSO says the closure of lane two beneath the overpass bridge will be long-term due to an assessment of damage and as the semi-trailer is removed.

UPDATE: The closure of n/b I-175 lane two beneath the e/b I-94 overpass/bridge will be long-term as assessment of damage to the overpass continues and the damaged semi-trailer is removed. pic.twitter.com/LlB5aZ49hC — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 27, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

