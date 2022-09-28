Watch Now
Northbound lane of Highway 175 closes in Milwaukee after semi hits overpass

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
Highway 175 in Milwaukee will be closed after a semi-truck hit the overpass on Tuesday.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Sep 27, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A semi-truck struck an overpass bridge on Tuesday, closing a northbound lane on Highway 175 near American Family Field indefinitely.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a semi-trailer truck struck the Interstate 94 eastbound overpass around 1:40 p.m.

A semi-truck struck an overpass bridge on Tuesday, closing the northbound lanes of Highway 175 near American Family Field indefinitely.

MCSO says the closure of lane two beneath the overpass bridge will be long-term due to an assessment of damage and as the semi-trailer is removed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

