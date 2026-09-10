North Shores police seek help finding missing endangered 49-year-old man

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is asking for help finding a missing endangered man.

Police said 49-year-old Eddie Lee Donald Junior left his assisted living home on East Mount Garfield Road around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen walking north on Henry Street, police said.

Investigators said Donald does not have a phone, wallet, ID, or extra clothing.

Police described Donald as a 6-foot-1 Black man who weighs about 246 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, black shirt, tan coat, and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department.