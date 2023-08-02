North Korea responds to United Nations, says it's investigating Travis King, U.S. officials say

North Korea responded to United Nations Command's messages regarding Travis King, a Racine soldier who bolted across the border into the country earlier this month.

North Korea says it is investigating the incident. This is the first time the country has acknowledged this. Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the news Tuesday during a press briefing.

LIVE: @PentagonPresSec Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder briefs the news media at the Pentagon. https://t.co/DZ9llXADS8 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 1, 2023

The U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed that U.S. Army Private Travis King crossed the border into North Korea “willfully and without authorization.” Reports show King had recently been released from a South Korean prison, and had been escorted into the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of getting on the plane, King joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone and ran across the border to North Korea where he has been detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TRAVIS KING COVERAGE:



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip