North Korea responds to United Nations, says it's investigating Travis King, U.S. officials say

Racine soldier Travis King bolted across the border into North Korea earlier this month.
Morry Gash/AP
This family photo shows a portrait of American soldier Travis King displayed at the home of his grandfather Carl Gates, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (Family Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:58 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 20:58:20-04

North Korea responded to United Nations Command's messages regarding Travis King, a Racine soldier who bolted across the border into the country earlier this month.

North Korea says it is investigating the incident. This is the first time the country has acknowledged this. Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed the news Tuesday during a press briefing.

The U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed that U.S. Army Private Travis King crossed the border into North Korea “willfully and without authorization.” Reports show King had recently been released from a South Korean prison, and had been escorted into the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of getting on the plane, King joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone and ran across the border to North Korea where he has been detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

