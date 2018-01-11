Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:55PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Jonathan Royce, 28, was charged with recklessly endangering safety after allegedly firing his gun at a business associate who was arguing with him and several other people over the sale of the popular cryptocurrency.
The associate, who reported the confrontation to police, said a man named "Dallas" argued in favor of the sale, while Royce wanted it called off. As the argument escalated, Royce pulled out a gun and fired it once, striking a stove vent, according to the criminal complaint.
After surveying the scene, the Milwaukee Police Department recovered a .32 caliber handgun and a deformed bullet. They also arrested Royce, who was found "leaning into a Subaru with Montana plates," the complaint says.
Royce appears to be a felon from North Dakota, according to the complaint.