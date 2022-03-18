North Cape students raise money, donate thousands of essential goods to veterans in need

RACINE, Wisc. — These kids have a lot to cheer for. They just realized there is strength in numbers. Together, they're giving back in a big way to those who've given up so much.

"It was beyond heartwarming," said North Cape PTO president, ​Katie Wollermann.

Students in grades K through 8th within the North Cape School District competed against and challenged each other to donate essential goods and raise as much money as they could to give to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin in Racine.

"It was like our wing against the lower wings, it was really fun to do. I brought in some toilet paper and then some paper napkins and paper plates too," said eighth-grader Sarah Hackeabracht

In just one week, the school, made up of 197 kids, ended up donating thousands of goods like food, toiletries, and more to veterans in need.

"This was mind-blowing. I had no idea it was going to be this big. The fact that these kids were so passionate about getting this done and really giving back to our vets is phenomenal," said Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin business coordinator, ​Steffane Timm.

In total, these students raised more than $2,600 and donated more than 2,000 items which will help the non-profit continue to house homeless veterans and provide a food pantry for these American heroes and surviving families.

"It's just really great to see something so positive and kids doing the right thing," said Wollermann.

As they helped pack up the truck that will soon deliver critical items to veterans young and old, these students say they would gladly do it all again.

"It's always nice to know that someone is supporting you and helping you and then they also get food and supplies and it just makes it easier for them," said Hackeabracht.

If you would like to donate to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, click here.

