North Avenue Market to begin construction at end of month

MILWAUKEE — The North Avenue Market, a food hall, has cleared a few of the final hurdles and is expected to open in late summer of this year.

According to our news partner OnMilwaukee, construction of the food hall will begin later in January. It took months of environmental negotiations as well as a $2 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. and financial support from the Milwaukee Development Corp.

The market already has several tenants; however, there are four vendor spaces still available. If you want to rent a space, reach out to Marnie Noel at mnoel@noelrea.com or Chris Morris at chrish@northavemkt.com. Office space is also available for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly rates.

Those building the market hope that they can involve the community once it's open. One of those ideas is working with the Boys & Girls club to give high schoolers a place to work.

