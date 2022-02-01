Nonprofit hires new CEO to continue increasing Black talent in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Day by day, the organization African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee (AALAM) is working to increase the number of Black people in positions like corporate leaders, elected officials, and executives. Now, there is a new leader at the helm to continue this work.

On Feb. 1, the organization announced that it had hired Walter Lanier as the new president and CEO of AALAM.

“I’ve been involved with AALAM since its founding, so I have a unique understanding of the impact this organization is making,” said Lanier. “I’m excited to leverage AALAM’s strategic priorities to create sustained, system-wide change that transforms Milwaukee into a more inclusive, opportunity-rich city where everyone can thrive.”

Most recently, he was an executive at Milwaukee Area Technical College and served on the advisory board for Marquette's Center for Urban Research Teaching and Outreach. Lanier will be tasked with finding new ways to increase the talent pool of Black professionals in and around Milwaukee.

AALAM was founded in 2017. Since then, more than 200 people have graduated from its African American Leadership Program and have gone on to serve in leadership roles throughout southeastern Milwaukee.

