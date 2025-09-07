Nominations open for 5th annual Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame

Central Standard Craft Distillery has announced nominations for the fifth annual Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame are now open.

In an effort to recognize the best Brandy Old Fashioned creators across the area, Central Standard’s Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame was launched in 2021. The award celebrates not just the drink itself but the creator and their journey to serve the iconic cocktail.

“Our Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame is more than just an award; it's a celebration of the passion and creativity that goes into perfecting our state’s signature cocktail,” said Evan Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Central Standard. “Since its distilleries consume the most brandy, Wisconsin has a unique opportunity to show off our local pride by celebrating not only some of the best cocktails in the region, but the local makers behind them.”

Click here to nominate your favorite mixologists and brandy aficionados for the potential to be the next hall of famer. Nominations are open through Sept. 30.

The winner, to be selected in October, will receive lifetime VIP status at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen in downtown Milwaukee, their name added to a commemorative plaque, and a year's supply of Central Standard’s North Wisconsin Brandy, complete with a custom bottle featuring their photo.

Click here for more information on the contest.

