Nomad World Pub owner opens coffee shop next door

MILWAUKEE — It's official: the Nomad Coffee Bar has opened next door to the Nomad World Pub.

The pub made the announcement on Wednesday. The two spots are located next door at 1401 E. Brady St. in Milwaukee. They also share the same owner, Mike Eitel.

Eitel tells our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that the coffee bar will be serving an array of java drinks. Customers will also have the option to add liquors to their drinks, and a Bloody Mary bar will be available. They are also serving food including burritos, paninis, waffles and smoothies.

Eitel told the outlet that during the pandemic they realized that breakfast and coffee would help populate their extensive outdoor seating area outside the pub during the day. The seating extends from the pub's outdoor area to much of Warren Avenue as the street meets Brady.

A grand opening party is set for Nov. 6 and 7. They hope to operate seven days a week, opening at 7 a.m. and perhaps earlier depending on early morning soccer matches.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip