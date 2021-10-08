Noel Indoor Light Park, Christmas Market coming to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE — Noel Indoor Light Park and Christmas Market are set to light up the Wisconsin State Fair Park this upcoming Christmas season.

The event will transform the Expo Centre into a magical winter wonderland, showcasing over one million sparkling lights, festive food and drink, daily live entertainment and locally-made gifts and stocking stuffers.

The website says that Santa and Mrs. Claus will even be in attendance.

Craft beer and spirits will be available to adults. Vendor information has not been released yet.

The options will be endless at Milwaukee's largest indoor light display.

