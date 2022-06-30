WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — To celebrate America's birthday on July 4, Noah's Ark Waterpark is inviting guests to grab their swimsuits and join them for some fun for the park's Fourth of July Bash.

In addition to the fun and crazy water rides and relaxing river floats, guests can snack at the park's two new food and beverage stands, enjoy music from a live DJ, participate in a corn hole tournament and trivia contests, go to the children craft station, win prizes, and more.

Noah's Ark will be offering free admission to all military personal (this includes veterans and retired service members) from July 2 to 4. Military guests can purchase up to four tickets for family members ad friends for just $29.99.

“Offering free admission to our military and veterans over the holiday weekend is the least we can do to recognize their service and the many sacrifices they make for us,” said Marketing Director Kristin Turnquist during the press release. “We have enough fun planned this weekend to fill our 1 million gallon Kahuna Wave Pool, and look forward to welcoming service members, their families, and many more to celebrate the Fourth.”

Beginning July 6, the waterpark will accept credit, debit and prepaid cards or secure payments only. For guests that prefer cash, Noah's Ark will also have several new Cash to Card kiosks throughout the park to convert cash onto a prepaid card.

For more details on the Independence Day weekend at Noah’s Ark and changes to the cashless payment process, visit here.

