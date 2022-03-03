Switzerland gruyere named World Championship Cheese Contest winner

MADISON, Wisc. — A gruyere from Switzerland was named the 2022 World Champion Cheese for the second consecutive time, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announced Thursday.

The cheese, called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, has won three times overall. It is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland for Gourmino AG.

There were almost 3,000 entries in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. A total of 29 nations were represented in the contest.

Officials say the United States led the pack with 94 "Best in Class" finishes.

"Among the 33 U.S. states represented in the Contest, Wisconsin cheesemakers excelled with 45 Best in Class titles," the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association said in a statement. "Next in line was New York with 12 first place finishes, followed by Idaho with 11 gold medal winners."

Switzerland took home 10 gold medals and the Netherlands finished with seven.

