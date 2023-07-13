No 'safe space' signs allowed in Arrowhead Schools under new policy

MEQUON, Wis. — Arrowhead School Board passed a new policy Wednesday evening that will cut back on what teachers can display in their classrooms, including "safe space" signs.

After almost three hours of debating and hearing comments from the public, the district voted in favor of banning any signage or postings that implies that a certain area is a safe space.

The policy, which six board members voted in favor of and three opposed, states that specifying certain areas as "safe zones" for some or promoting one group over others, can create a feeling of isolation and division.

Before the decision was made, dozens of teachers, students, parents, and more filled the Arrowhead South Library. Many of them voiced strongly whether they supported or opposed the policy.

The policy is expected to go into effect ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

