No reimbursements for out-of-state abortions for Milwaukee County employees

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County leaders passed a resolution on abortion reimbursements for county employees Tuesday morning.

The resolutions direct the Department of Human Resources to find a vendor and reach a deal to provide travel benefits to county employees that have to go out of state to receive abortion services.

This comes as the state awaits a Dane County judge's ruling in Attorney General Josh Kaul's abortion lawsuit.

Kaul is suing three district attorneys who represent Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Dane counties to stop them from enforcing the abortion ban.

