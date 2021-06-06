No one injured in boat fire on Pewaukee Lake

PEWAUKEE — There were no injuries in Pewaukee this evening after a boat was engulfed in flames on Pewaukee Lake.

Pewaukee Police were called to the lake just after 5 p.m. on Saturday after the report of a boat on fire. The two adult occupants on the boat told authorities they noticed the boat overheating so they began to slowly return the boat to the nearest launch.

As they were doing so, they opened up the back engine and saw it was engulfed in flames. They tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher on board, but the flames were too steady.

The two adults jumped out of the boat where another boat picked them up and took them to safety. The boat was eventually towed and extinguished by the Lake Country Fire Department.

The county launch was completely shut down for 45 minutes as a result of this incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip