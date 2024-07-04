No need for bathroom breaks: Minor league baseball team helps fans stay in their seat all game long

In Today's Talker — A minor league baseball team is hoping fans will never miss a minute of the game with some unusual new seats in the stadium.

The Lake County Captains in Ohio but toilet seats for fans to sit on behind home plate. Team leaders unveiled the new "seats" last week.

A post on social media from the team says, "Why sit on the toilet and play with your phone when you can sit on a toilet and watch an entire baseball game?"

The Captains are a Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error