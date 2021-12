WALES, Wis. — No one was hurt in a school bus crash heading to Wales Elementary School Tuesday morning, the school district says.

The crash happened on Highway 83 near Kettle Moraine High School.

An official with the Kettle Moraine School District confirmed the news.

The crash did lead to come traffic delays in the area but it has since cleared up.

No other details were released. This article will be updated when we learn more.

