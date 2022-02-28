Watch
No injuries reported in 34th and Pierce fire: Milwaukee Fire Dept.

Posted at 7:05 AM, Feb 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — No injuries were reported after a home caught fire at 34th and West Pierce streets early Monday morning, Milwaukee fire officials say.

A Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief described the fire as fully involved. At this time no one was injured.

The Red Cross is involved but there is no head count on the number of people affected by the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

