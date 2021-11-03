Watch
No injuries reported following Kiel corn dryer fire

Kiel Fire Department
Posted at 7:15 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 20:15:48-04

KIEL — A fire broke out at the Country Visions Co-op corn dryer facility in Kiel on Tuesday afternoon. The Kiel Fire Department dispatched to the site around 1:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke was seen throughout the area with flames still visible by the time the fire department arrived on scene. The fire was soon suppressed and the fire department remained on scene for three hours. Fire crews from other cities, such as Elkhart Lake and New Holstein, also assisted in putting out the fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

