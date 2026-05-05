No injuries reported after large response to overnight fire

MILWAUKEE — Two homes are severely damaged and are not able to be lived in following a fire overnight near Newhall St. and Newport Ave. in Milwaukee.

The initial call came in just after 12:30 Tuesday morning. In an email to TMJ4, the Milwaukee Fire Department wrote firefighters were initially called for pallets that were burning between two homes. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home engulfed.

MFD says the fire spread to a neighboring home. Everyone inside was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported, but MFD tells TMJ4 one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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