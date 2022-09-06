No injuries reported after fiery crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a fiery crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the crash happened near STH 31 and Green Bay Road at Biscayne Ave. around 2:44 p.m.

Officers discovered a red jeep stopped in traffic since there was a school bus dropping off students. The driver pushed her gas pedal, causing the jeep to crash into another vehicle, which then struck a sedan. The crash caused the jeep to start on fire.

There were no injuries, however, the roadway was closed for an hour due to debris.

