No injuries reported after fiery crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a fiery crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the crash happened near STH 31 and Green Bay Road at Biscayne Ave. around 2:44 p.m.
Officers discovered a red jeep stopped in traffic since there was a school bus dropping off students. The driver pushed her gas pedal, causing the jeep to crash into another vehicle, which then struck a sedan. The crash caused the jeep to start on fire.
There were no injuries, however, the roadway was closed for an hour due to debris.