No injuries reported after fiery crash in Mount Pleasant

No injuries were reported after a fiery crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 17:18:48-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a fiery crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the crash happened near STH 31 and Green Bay Road at Biscayne Ave. around 2:44 p.m.

Officers discovered a red jeep stopped in traffic since there was a school bus dropping off students. The driver pushed her gas pedal, causing the jeep to crash into another vehicle, which then struck a sedan. The crash caused the jeep to start on fire.

There were no injuries, however, the roadway was closed for an hour due to debris.

