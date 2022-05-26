No injuries reported after Badger Bus catches fire in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a Badger Bus caught fire in Beaver Dam on Thursday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire behind a Cenex gas station on Raceway Road around 1 p.m.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department says its crews responded and found a single bus on fire.

Facebook/Beaver Dam Fire Department

Prior to the fire department's arrival, a Badger Bus employee attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. The fire department says employees of Badger Bus and the United Cooperative moved several buses that were in the vicinity of the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in five minutes. They remained on scene for 45 minutes.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department said the quick actions of employees stopped the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip