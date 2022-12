WAUWATOSA, Wis. — No injuries were reported following an armed robbery at a business in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.

Wauwatosa police say officers responded to the 11500 block of North Ave. around 9 a.m.

The large police presence was officers clearing the business as they looked for the suspect.

Police believe the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

It is unknown if or what was taken.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip