No injuries or arrests after police standoff in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a police standoff in Kenosha on Monday.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, police responded to the area of 40th Street and 28th Avenue for a disturbance and report of a person with a gun.

Kenosha police say upon arrival, officers heard a gunshot from behind the apartment building. Police secured the building and evacuated residents.

SWAT officers responded and conducted secondary searches. No injured people were located and no one is in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, you are asked to call 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.

