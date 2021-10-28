'No incidents of any kind' after Kenosha Bradford school shooting threat, district says

KENOSHA, Wis. — 'No incidents of any kind' occurred after a school shooting threat was called into Kenosha Bradford High School Thursday morning, according to a news release from the school district.

District officials say Bradford High School received an anonymous voicemail just after 7 a.m. Thursday "stating that a school shooting would occur" at 8 a.m.

Administration immediately contacted the Kenosha Police Department to request assistance, the news release says.

"Nothing took place - there were no incidents of any kind that occurred as stated in the message," the news release says.

The district says police directed staff to restrict any movement within the school throughout the first period, which ended at 8:20 a.m.

Police also swept the building and secured each entrance prior to the school day's start.

The district's news release says staff will continue to check all doors and windows. They have also been instructed to stay alert as to anything suspicious.

"For the most part, students were not aware of anything taking place this morning," the district says.

Parents have been notified that they may pick up their children by entering Door 2 on the building's west side. They must have ID available to show staff.

Counseling services will also be offered to any students who need support following the incident, the district says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip