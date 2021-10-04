Watch
'No evidence' of any shooting at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School, police say

TMJ4
Kenosha Police
Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:57:14-04

KENOSHA — There is "no evidence" of any shooting at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School after an active shooter was reported Monday, police say.

According to a brief statement posted to Twitter, there was a large police presence at the school earlier Monday for a report of an active shooter.

No shots were heard, and there was "no evidence of any shooting found by police," the tweet says.

Police were working on clearing the school as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, and an investigation is officially underway.

We'll update this story as soon as we learn more.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

