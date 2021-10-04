'No evidence' of any shooting at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School, police say

KENOSHA — There is "no evidence" of any shooting at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School after an active shooter was reported Monday, police say.

According to a brief statement posted to Twitter, there was a large police presence at the school earlier Monday for a report of an active shooter.

No shots were heard, and there was "no evidence of any shooting found by police," the tweet says.

Police were working on clearing the school as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, and an investigation is officially underway.

Large Police presence at Indian Trail High School for report of active shooter. No shots were heard. No evidence of any shooting found by police. Police systematically clearing school. Investigation is underway. KPD PIO en route to school. More info. shortly. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) October 4, 2021

